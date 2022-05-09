'You Have Already Taught Me a Great Deal': Kajal Aggarwal's Mother's Day Post For Son

Everyone around the world celebrated Mother’s Day on May 8. Be it commoners or celebrities, everyone wished their moms on different social media platforms. Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who recently gave birth to a baby boy, also posted a picture on Instagram with his son.

The actor wrote an adorable caption as well. “Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever," she wrote.

As we all know, on April 19, Kajal became a mother. The actor was overwhelmed on her first mother’s day and she further said, “My first child. My first son. I will do my best to teach you in the years ahead, but you have already taught me a great deal. You’ve shown me what it is like to be a mother. You have instilled in me the virtue of selflessness. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body."

The post is receiving lots of love from her fans. The picture has already received over a million likes, while more than 5,000 people left their comments. Her industry colleagues were also among the ones who adored the picture.

Various celebrities, including Samantha Ruth, Neerajaa Kona, and Nisha Aggarwal commented on the post. “Absolutely beautiful my love," Samantha wrote. A fan commented, “Happy first mother’s day! You are an amazing mother. Words seem too little to express my gratitude for all that you do for your little family but thank you! You are very much loved and appreciated!"

Not just that, Kajal shared another post for her mother on mother’s day. In the post, she wrote a beautiful poem for her mom. The caption of the post read, “I love you @vinayagg2060 you’re the most special person in my life! Thank you for being the best nani to Neil."

The same poem was earlier posted on social media by another person. The poem, shared by Kajal Agarwal, was first written by Sara, who then shared it on social media.

