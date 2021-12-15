'You Have Blessings of Janta': Sameer Wankhede's Wife on Husband's Birthday

Kranti Redkar, the wife of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, has posted a special message for her husband on the occasion of his birthday. Besides the special note, Kranti has also shared a picture of herself with Sameer. Wishing her husband on his birthday, she wrote that she always writes so many things about him and his Valour.

“But today I fall short on words. Fighting the evil of drugs in the nation is one thing but putting up a fight against all those who stop you in this mission of yours is a huge struggle altogether that you face each day and every day you come out with flying colours," Kranti wrote for Sameer, who has been in the eye of a storm after the arrest of Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, in a drugs-related case. Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, though, a month after he was arrested from a cruise.

Furthermore, Kranti, in her caption, suggested Sameer keep up the good work of cleaning the society, showing the youth the right path and “working for their betterment".

“You have blessings of Janta. The COMMON MAN IS VERY INTELLIGENT. He knows what is right and wrong, who is fake and who is real. You just keep working, show the world what integrity looks like. People who care for our society and love our nation, love you and that’s all that matters; Happy birthday and many more to come," she concluded.

Kranti is very active on social media and keeps posting about her daily life, including her pictures and funny videos. Kranti and Sameer got married in 2017 and are now parents to twin daughters. For those who don’t know Sameer is Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director.

