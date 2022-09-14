'You Have Made Me Emotional': Amitabh Bachchan on KBC Contestant's Letter To Him

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has returned with its 14th season. In Wednesday’s episode, Jyotirmayee Mallick from Odisha will sit on the hot seat and one of her gestures has left Amitabh Bachchan emotional. The contestant read out a letter she wrote for him. In the letter, Jyotirmayee called Big B “superstar of the century”. Jyotirmayee is an assistant superintendent of the post office from Bhadrak, Odisha.

A video of the show has been going viral and it has been captioned, “Jyotirmayee Mallick Ji ne apni lihi hui chhithi se Amitabh Bachchan ji ko bhaavuk kar diya (Jyotirmayee Mallick made him emotional with her hand-written letter)”

The contestant’s letter reads, “Respected Amitabh Bachchan ji, I do not know if we can ever be like you, but you have proved time and again that you are one of us. The way you pull the chair for us, wipe our tears with your own handkerchief, meet the audience… Sometimes I think to myself, a superstar like you can only come once in a century.”

The letter left Amitabh Bachchan emotional, and he was seen saying, “Bohut bhavuk kiya aapne humko (You have made be very emotional).”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which was released on September 9, 2022. He was seen in the role of Guruji. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni had cameos in the film.

Next, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Goodbye, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The film is set to be released in theatres on October 7. The actor also has multi-starrer Uunchai, which has Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.

