‘You Left Very Early’: Marathi Actor Aditya Durve Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Mother

Marathi’s show Sonyachi Pavalam has the audience hooked to its storyline, and along with the writers, the entire star cast is credited for the same. Actor Aditya Durve has been an important element of the show and his performance has always been appreciated by the viewers. While the show is doing pretty well, Aditya’s life has fallen off track after he recently suffered a personal loss. A week ago, the actor, in a heartfelt Instagram post, shared that his mother was no more.

Take a look:

Posting a couple of snaps of her, Aditya mentioned in the caption how he longs to talk to her but cannot really say anything. In the first snap, the actor is seen taking a selfie with his mother as the two are seated inside a car, while the other two photos were of her all dressed up in a gorgeous saree. “All I can say is that you left very early, I never told you, but your actor son loves you very much. RIP mummy,” he wrote, adding that he is well aware she will always be there with him. Several celebrities from the Marathi film industry and his fans expressed their deepest condolences.

Advertisement

As far as Aditya’s career is concerned, the actor started as a model, and after acing some of his modelling assignments, he got an opportunity to work in a Hindi TV series, following which he was reached out to play small roles in comedy classes, which aired on Life OK channel. His acting career got the desired flight when he got the opportunity to work in the Marathi series Dil Dosti Duniyadari, after which he bagged a role in the TV show Mandal Bhari which aired on Star Pravah. Currently, Aditya appears in the show Sonyachi Pavalam on Colors Marathi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.