The shooting for the sequel to Gadar is underway and in full swing. Recently, the team had a schedule in a village in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. Lead actor Sunny Deol had quite an amusing and memorable experience there when a local villager failed to recognise him initially. A video of the encounter, shared by Sunny Deol, has been going viral on social media.

Sunny Deol, on a break from the schedule, was taking a stroll in the attire of Tara Singh. In the video, we see a villager on a bullock cart carrying fodder. He shakes hands with Sunny Deol without realising who the latter is. The two exchange some pleasantries and then the man tells Sunny something hilarious. He says, “Sir, you look like Sunny Deol”. Sunny breaks into a laugh and informs him that he is, in fact, Sunny Deol. The man’s astonishment knows no bounds and he exclaims and shakes hands with the actor again. Sunny is heard telling him that walking around the village reminded him of his village in Punjab and the villager tells him that he watches all videos posted by him, as well as his father Dharmendra. Take a look at the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

The Border actor captioned the post, “During Gadar shoot in Ahmednagar" and also shared a candid photo with the man he met on the road. Many fans praised the actor for his humble demeanour in the comments section.

On January 26, Sunny Deol posted the first poster for the eagerly anticipated movie Gadar 2: The Katha continues online. Fans cannot wait to see this film in theatres on August 11. It is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Anil Sharma and released in 2001 The producers of the new movie have chosen to stick with Sunny, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma from the original cast. Sunny and Ameesha Patel also visited Bigg Boss to promote the upcoming film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here