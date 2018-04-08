English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
You Make Us Proud Indians: Big B, Anil Kapoor Laud Women Athletes
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor are ecstatic over the performance of India's women athletes at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu.
Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor are ecstatic over the performance of India's women athletes at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia.
"The greatness of sport and the pride we have in our women athletes that are doing wonders Down Under! Weightlifting, shooting, table tennis, squash... Incredible... You make us proud Indians," Big B tweeted.
A UN ambassador for the girl child mission, and as someone who has promoted the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, Amitabh has always stressed on the strength in woman power.
Anil hailed the athletes for making every Indian proud.
Indian women athletes have won four gold medals so far at this year's Commonwealth Games. Of these, three have come in weightlifting.
Mirabai Chanu kicked off India's medal hunt by winning the women's 48 kg title on the opening day.
Fellow Manipuri lifter Sanjita Chanu won the women's 53 kg event on Friday while Punam Yadav emerged champion in the 69 kg division on Sunday.
Haryana shooter Manu Bhaker added to India's medals tally on Sunday, setting a new Commonwealth Games record on her way to the Women's 10m Air Pistol title. Heena Sidhu took silver in that event.
The women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das have also assured themselves of a silver by qualifying for the final.
