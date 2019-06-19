You Might Meet This Bharat, Delhi Crime Actor The Next Time You Receive a Food Delivery
Chetan rao, who has done bit roles in the film Bharat and Netflix series Delhi Crime, delivers food for Swiggy during his free time.
A few months back, we heard the story of Gulaal actor Savi Sidhu, who works as a security guard in Mumbai for lack of movie roles, to keep his kitchen fires burning. Now, another actor's story has surfaced, of working as a food delivery boy when he is not on film sets. Chetan Rao has done bit roles in the latest Salman Khan film Bharat, in the TV series Savdhaan India, and also in the Netflix web series Delhi Crime. He works as a delivery boy with the online food delivery service Swiggy in Delhi during his free time.
Chetan's story was brought to the fore when Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang recently had a chance encounter with his former co-star while receiving a food delivery. Rajesh then tweeted about the incident, saying, "Today the #swiggy delivery guy, who delivered food at my place is an actor and he did a cameo with me in #delhicrime. Whenever is not getting acting job, he does this. RESPECT."
Today the #swiggy delivery guy, who delivered food at my place is an actor and he did a cameo with me in #delhicrime . Whenever is not getting acting job, he does this. RESPECT 🙏— Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) May 29, 2019
Chetan lives in Kalyanpuri in east Delhi, but travels around the country whenever he is needed for a film role. Although he has played small parts only so far, he says that's enough to fuel his passion for acting. Hindustantimes.com quoted the 29-year-old, "I generally get a role of about 2-3 minutes but that doesn't matter to me. Even a minute role is enough to fuel my passion for acting."
Chetan says that he had always wanted to act in TV and films, but did not have enough money to fuel his dreams. He says he learnt to act by watching TV. He started by working as a spot boy on film sets in Delhi. He used to observe actors on the sets and repeat the dialogues after going back home. That slowly gave him confidence to audition for small roles.
