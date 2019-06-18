Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

You Need To Calm Down: Celebrity Line-up To Easter Eggs, Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift’s Latest Release

You Need to Calm Down, a colourful, pride-celebrating Taylor Swift song has an array of celebs, including the known faces of Hollywood like Adam Lambert, Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Reynolds among others.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
You Need To Calm Down: Celebrity Line-up To Easter Eggs, Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift's Latest Release
You Need to Calm Down, a colourful, pride-celebrating Taylor Swift song has an array of celebs, including the known faces of Hollywood like Adam Lambert, Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Reynolds among others.
Loading...

After much wait, Taylor Swift has finally revealed the official video of You Need To Calm Down, her pro-LGBTQ song which is a part of her seventh album Lover, scheduled to be released on August 23. While the song already created buzz for the catchy lyrics seems like the video is more than it. The colourful, pride-celebrating, the celebrity-soaked video has an array of celebs, including the known faces of Hollywood.

The pride-themed video has featured a number of celebs including Dexter Mayfield, Hannah Hart, Laverne Cox, Chester Lockhart, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Ciara, Adam Rippon, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Adam Lambert, Drag Queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul Andre Charles.

The video also features famous show host Ellen DeGeneres and fashion icon, Billy Porter. In the video, DeGeneres can be seen getting the words “Cruel Summer” tattooed onto her arm by Adam Lambert. In addition, the video also features Katy Perry, who dons the same burger suit in the video, which she wore to the 2019 Met Gala. The two have made many feuding headlines over the years, but now appear to have made amends.

Last but not the least, the video also features Ryan Reynolds, who is a great friend of Taylor. In the video, Reynolds is shown painting The Stonewall Inn in New York, where a 1969 police raid and subsequent riots sparked the gay rights movements.

The drag queens featured in the video channel famous musicians like Lady Gaga, Adele, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Swift. In addition, the song’s video ends with a call to action, encouraging viewers to sign a petition supporting equality.

Take a look at the video:

Loading...
