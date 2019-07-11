Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

You Remember Your Parents’ Teachings When They’re No Longer in Your Life, Says Shah Rukh Khan

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 8:20 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan says he generally does not look for moral lessons in a film but believes the story of The Lion King is important because it talks about the precious bond between a parent and child.

The 53-year-old actor, who along with his son Aryan will be voicing for King Mufasa and his son Simba, in the Hindi version, believes one remembers the teachings of one's parents only when they are gone.

"The story inheritably gives a lot of morals. I personally don't look for morals in a movie and enjoy it as pure entertainment. It is inheritably entertaining because it does talk about relationships. Many times, when kids are growing with their parents, they don't realise that what their parents say could actually come handy much later on. 

"It's unfortunate that you remember the teachings of your parents when they are not in your life," Shah Rukh said.

The actor believes it is never a bad thing to listen to one's parents as their teachings never fail one in life. "Somewhere down the line, the story reflects that it's nicer to listen to your parents and understand the deeper meaning of what they are saying to you. It does teach you that Our parents always live within us and their teachings never go away.

"Personally, I do feel the same, the small things that my father and mother said actually define me now. I realise it now and I didn't realise it then," Shah Rukh said.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the filmmaker behind movies such as Iron Man and The Jungle Book, The Lion King will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

