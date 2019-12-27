You Season 2: Penn Badgley Fans Compare Creepiness of Joe Goldberg and Gossip Girl's Dan Humphrey

Penn Badgley shot to fame as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, one of the biggest shows on American TV from 2007 to 2012. He is back in the limelight with his latest role – as a psychotic stalker in Netflix's thriller You.

Badgley plays Joe Goldberg, a New York bookstore clerk who becomes obsessed with a young writer, Beck. What begins as a romantic pursuit, soon turns into kidnapping and murder as a result of his unrealistic obsession. Season 1 of the show garnered immense response as Badgely delivered on his role to the hilt.

With the adulation came comparisons with his role of Dan Humphrey. Many viewers likened Joe Goldberg to the boy from Brooklyn who turned out to be (spoiler alert) the real gossip girl at the end of season 6. Gossip Girl began with Dan silently pining over Serena who did not even know of his existence initially. The similarity in creepiness between the two characters gave rise to many Gossip-Girl-meets-You memes on Twitter.

The much-awaited second season of the show dropped on Netflix at midnight, and with it the jokes about Badgley's two most popular characters are also back. Take a look:

“penn badgley in YOU is called joe!” “dan humphrey” pic.twitter.com/Rf8hb7Sdgp — anja (@internetanja) December 26, 2019

Joe who? This is Dan Humphrey, thank you very much. https://t.co/PZeypzF0fq — rena:-) (@serenachica) December 26, 2019

After Dan Humphrey revealed he was Gossip Girl, he left the upper east side and moved to a different part of New York to become Joe Goldberg.After everything with Candice & Beck, he moves to LA to become Will pic.twitter.com/YVfhtMmDiN — Diane (@Dianeerrs) December 26, 2019

As if it wasn’t bad enough that Joe gives off major Dan Humphrey vibes...now he’s asking where Rufus is. pic.twitter.com/UyBmgVZppd — Talisa Ryan (@Talisa_Ryan) December 26, 2019

Being a gossip girl fan, watching YOU is so confusing because I keep thinking of Joe as Dan Humphrey. Don’t kill Serena — D (@dianap652) December 26, 2019

dan humphrey has always been THAT creep lmao https://t.co/1EN76PSk8w — Sharmaine Gómez de Liaño (@MeynMapacpac) December 26, 2019

Dan wasn't a psycho killer, obviously. But he killed enough teenage dreams with his Gossip Girl blasts, IMO. Dan to Joe was just natural progression.

