You Season 2: Penn Badgley Fans Compare Creepiness of Joe Goldberg and Gossip Girl's Dan Humphrey

As Netflix drops Season 2 of You, Twitter is having a fun time comparing Penn Badgely's Joe Goldberg to Gossip Girl's Dan Humphrey.

Updated:December 27, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
You Season 2: Penn Badgley Fans Compare Creepiness of Joe Goldberg and Gossip Girl's Dan Humphrey
Penn Badgley shot to fame as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, one of the biggest shows on American TV from 2007 to 2012. He is back in the limelight with his latest role – as a psychotic stalker in Netflix's thriller You.

Badgley plays Joe Goldberg, a New York bookstore clerk who becomes obsessed with a young writer, Beck. What begins as a romantic pursuit, soon turns into kidnapping and murder as a result of his unrealistic obsession. Season 1 of the show garnered immense response as Badgely delivered on his role to the hilt.

With the adulation came comparisons with his role of Dan Humphrey. Many viewers likened Joe Goldberg to the boy from Brooklyn who turned out to be (spoiler alert) the real gossip girl at the end of season 6. Gossip Girl began with Dan silently pining over Serena who did not even know of his existence initially. The similarity in creepiness between the two characters gave rise to many Gossip-Girl-meets-You memes on Twitter.

The much-awaited second season of the show dropped on Netflix at midnight, and with it the jokes about Badgley's two most popular characters are also back. Take a look:

Dan wasn't a psycho killer, obviously. But he killed enough teenage dreams with his Gossip Girl blasts, IMO. Dan to Joe was just natural progression.

