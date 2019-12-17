Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

You Season 2 Trailer: Penn Badgley Gets Creepier, is Haunted by His Horrifying Past in Netflix Show

Penn Badgley's Joe is back at his stalking game, in a new city this time. He heads to Los Angeles and meets Love, an aspiring chef.

News18.com

Updated:December 17, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
You Season 2 Trailer: Penn Badgley Gets Creepier, is Haunted by His Horrifying Past in Netflix Show
Image: Twitter

The trailer of Season 2 of Netflix's psychological thriller series You is very appropriately set to the tunes of Radiohead's Creep. Viewers who have watched the first season will totally relate with the background score. Penn Badgley's Joe is back at his stalking game, in a new city this time. He heads to Los Angeles and meets Love, quite literally.

As viewers brace for the very expected 'fall in love and then kill her' routine, the past catches up with Joe. His ex-girlfriend Candace, who he thought he had killed, suprises him. Candace was the woman Joe was seen dating in the first season, before he fell in love with Guinevere. In the season 1 final, it was revealed that Candace was not actually dead after she was thought to have been murdered by Joe.

Joe is seen trying to start a new life in Los Angeles with a new name, but can he move past his peculiar habits of abuse, stalking, and killing? The trailer shows glimpses of tense scenes from the second season, flashes of bloody hands and use of sharp objects, all leading up to the feeling that Joe's messed up brain is probably up to no good once again.

You season 2, loosely based on the novel Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, will stream on Netflix from December 26. Watch the trailer here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram