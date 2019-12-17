You Season 2 Trailer: Penn Badgley Gets Creepier, is Haunted by His Horrifying Past in Netflix Show

The trailer of Season 2 of Netflix's psychological thriller series You is very appropriately set to the tunes of Radiohead's Creep. Viewers who have watched the first season will totally relate with the background score. Penn Badgley's Joe is back at his stalking game, in a new city this time. He heads to Los Angeles and meets Love, quite literally.

As viewers brace for the very expected 'fall in love and then kill her' routine, the past catches up with Joe. His ex-girlfriend Candace, who he thought he had killed, suprises him. Candace was the woman Joe was seen dating in the first season, before he fell in love with Guinevere. In the season 1 final, it was revealed that Candace was not actually dead after she was thought to have been murdered by Joe.

Joe is seen trying to start a new life in Los Angeles with a new name, but can he move past his peculiar habits of abuse, stalking, and killing? The trailer shows glimpses of tense scenes from the second season, flashes of bloody hands and use of sharp objects, all leading up to the feeling that Joe's messed up brain is probably up to no good once again.

You season 2, loosely based on the novel Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, will stream on Netflix from December 26. Watch the trailer here:

