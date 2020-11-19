'You' Season 3 Adds Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold To Its Cast

Los Angeles: “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” actor Tati Gabrielle and Dylan Arnold of “Nashville” fame will star as new series regulars on the upcoming third season of the thriller series “You”, Netflix has announced. Based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes, “You” features Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a serial killer, stalker and bookstore manager.

Saffron Burrows, who plays Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti)’s mother Dottie, has been promoted to series regular from recurring role in the previous season, reported Deadline. After her son’s death, Dottie is determined to pour her love and attention into Love and her new grandchild.

Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Chris O’Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Ayelet Zurer, and Jack Fisher are joining the series for recurring roles. The second season saw Joe move from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past, and start over with a new identity. Fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder, the last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again – with a local heiress named Love, played by “Haunting of the Hill House” breakout Pedretti.

Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, the series resumed filming earlier this month. Also starring Travis Van Winkle, Shalita Grant and Scott Speedman, “You” season three is expected to premiere in 2021.