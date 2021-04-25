You Season 3 Has Finished Filming and is 'Bonkers,' Reveals Creator Sera Gamble

The popular Netflix show You starring Penn Badgely, Victoria Pedretti and Elizabeth Lail will be back with it’s highly anticipated third season soon. The show’s creator Sera Gamble took to Twitter to announce that the show has finished filming after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sera tweeted, “Today is our last day of shooting season 3 of #YouNetflix. Can I brag to you for a hot second?"

“We had zero on-set positive COVID tests through a significant and scary surge here in LA. And haven’t had one since. Because every single member of cast & crew worked very hard to take care of each other during a time that’s stressful, in a situation that’s tough to control," she wrote. She wrote a detailed thread about production amid the Covid-19 crises and thanked everyone involved in the project.

We had zero on-set positive COVID tests through a significant and scary surge here in LA. And haven’t had one since. Because every single member of cast & crew worked very hard to take care of each other during a time that’s stressful, in a situation that’s tough to control. — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) April 23, 2021

About season 3, she wrote, “Also, the episodes are f**king bonkers and the performances are insanely good. That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season."

(Also, the episodes are fucking bonkers and the performances are insanely good. That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season.)— Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) April 23, 2021

Addressing the delay of about a year, she said, “So, this is why I’m shouting these numbers from the rooftops. A year ago, we had no idea how shooting this season would be possible. I mean… YOU doesn’t really work if there’s no romance or, y’know, murder-type contact (sic)."

So, this is why I’m shouting these numbers from the rooftops. A year ago, we had no idea how shooting this season would be possible. I mean… YOU doesn’t really work if there’s no romance or, y’know, murder-type contact.— Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) April 24, 2021

“So when you hear about a show like ours making it to the finish line, now you know a bit about what getting there means this year. And thanks for all the lovely responses! I am forwarding all good vibes to the cast and crew. Hope you love the season when it gets here," she concluded her thread.

At the end of season 2 we saw Joe Goldberg (Badgely) and Love Quinn (Pedretti) find a perfect match with each other as they are both murderers. They move in together in the suburbs to raise their child. However, Joe can be seen obsessing over his neighbour, after catching a glimpse of her through a fence.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here