You Teaser Shows 'Stalker Joe' with a Baby, Internet Reacts with Surprise

Netflix stalker drama You is set to arrive in mid-October, a new teaser has confirmed. Season two left serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and his new partner Love (Victoria Pedretti), who he had previously stalked, moving to California. The third season of the show picks up with the couple in their new home of Madre Linda where, according to a synopsis, they are “surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers”. The pair are also now married and parents to a baby boy.

The monologue of Joe returns as he struggles to name his baby, but finally decides that he will be called Henry. A post on the show’s official Instagram page also revealed that You season three will land on Netflix on October 15.

Some images of the show’s new season were also revealed by Netflix that have Love and Joe handling their baby. Joe is also seen on taking father duties as he visits the store and walks around with the baby strapped to him in his signature cap.

Check out how netizens reacted to the teaser of You.

Not Joe taking the baby on his stalking missions #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/3gO5718x1x— hater❤️ (@Mamalexxus) August 30, 2021

The best part of #YouNetflix is the Twitter memes that come out each season. I can’t wait for y’all to light joe and that stalker baseball cap up pic.twitter.com/CGeOMJS3VL— Cass ❤️ (@unfriendlycass) August 30, 2021

FIRST LOOKS OF THE PSYCHO PARENTS AND BABY HENRY#YouNetflix #youseasonthree pic.twitter.com/JfPqdS4PnV— The Dipp (@thedipp) August 30, 2021

He is about to go stalking WHILE HOLDING A BABY!! #YouNetflix— Big Puum (@Khamomile_) August 31, 2021

Not Joe doing his daily stalking with the baby on his chest Chile I can’t wait for this season lmao #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/st05P4KF3I— Alexis James (Lexi) (@LexiJ25) August 31, 2021

You is based on Caroline Kepnes’ best selling novels You and Hidden Bodies. The show became really popular when it released in 2019.

