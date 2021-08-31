CHANGE LANGUAGE
You Teaser Shows 'Stalker Joe' with a Baby, Internet Reacts with Surprise
1-MIN READ

You Teaser Shows 'Stalker Joe' with a Baby, Internet Reacts with Surprise

Official image of You season 3 released by Netflix

Official image of You season 3 released by Netflix

You teaser has confirmed the premiere date of season 3 as October 15. Check out what's new in the upcoming episodes.

Netflix stalker drama You is set to arrive in mid-October, a new teaser has confirmed. Season two left serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and his new partner Love (Victoria Pedretti), who he had previously stalked, moving to California. The third season of the show picks up with the couple in their new home of Madre Linda where, according to a synopsis, they are “surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers”. The pair are also now married and parents to a baby boy.

The monologue of Joe returns as he struggles to name his baby, but finally decides that he will be called Henry. A post on the show’s official Instagram page also revealed that You season three will land on Netflix on October 15.

Some images of the show’s new season were also revealed by Netflix that have Love and Joe handling their baby. Joe is also seen on taking father duties as he visits the store and walks around with the baby strapped to him in his signature cap.

Check out how netizens reacted to the teaser of You.

You is based on Caroline Kepnes’ best selling novels You and Hidden Bodies. The show became really popular when it released in 2019.

first published:August 31, 2021, 08:07 IST