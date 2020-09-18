You Think Gopi Bahu is Ridiculous for Washing a Laptop? Wait Till You Meet Topi Bahu

We all know how Gopi Bahu’s love for her husband has landed her in trouble, thanks to Rashi and her own naivety. But wait till you watch Topi Bahu’s antics. In a promo video for his show Gangs of Filmistan on Star Bharat, comedian Sunil Grover takes up the role of Topi Bahu inspired from renowned Gopi Bahu from the soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Topi bahu sath nibhayegi aaj raat 8 baje @StarBharat par. pic.twitter.com/a1GoLu6Mxp — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 18, 2020

The video shows Grover in the get up of an Indian wife wearing a saree sitting in front of a mirror with some make-up. Playing the role of naive Topi Bahu, Grover applies the make-up in his own comedic style. He starts by applying the lipstick and mascara on a piece of paper and then picks up the piece of paper and presses it on his face. He uses this revolutionary style of applying make-up to put on some sindoor on his hair parting as well.

Gopi Bahu’s laptop washing scene where she uses detergent to wash her husband’s gadget and hangs it on the clothesline for drying also inspired Grover to take the washing challenge up a notch. The promo video shows Grover jumping into a mock washing machine and turning on the machine and emerges out of it looking like a mess. As Topi Bahu emerges out of the washing machine her husband is astounded to see his wife.

The iconic character of Gopi bahu played by Gia Manek has been the source of many memes, most recently she featured in the viral musical video by Yashraj Mukhate. The video was trending on social media after Mukhate gave a musical twist to one of the memorable scenes of the serial where Gopi’s mother-in-law Kokilaben asks her who “Rasode me kaun tha”.

The ultra-dramatic scene between Kokilaben, Gopi Bahu, and culprit Rashi entertained millions of Indians and even made it to debates on national television.