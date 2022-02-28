'You Wanna...': When Priyanka Chopra Texted Rani Mukherji From Abhishek Bachchan’s Phone

Veteran actor and presenter Simi Garewal recently posted on Instagram a video that featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The video is from the time when Priyanka appeared on Simi’s chat show Rendezvous. In the video, Priyanka, who acted with Abhishek Bachchan in Bluffmaster, is seen recounting a prank she pulled on him.

The video begins with Simi asking Priyanka about her friendship with the Guru actor. To answer Simi’s query about her connection with Abhishek, Priyanka referred to him as “mad."

Simi then asked about one of the “events" on the sets when they were shooting together. “Did you steal his phone once?" Simi asked. Priyanka chuckled and replied, “He stole mine first."

She said, “He sat on it. He couldn’t stay in the van any longer since he needed to go out." She then recalled seeing his phone lying nearby, which she thought was an “opportunity".

Priyanka then went on to text someone, “I miss you where have been? You wanna …" without mentioning the name of the female actor. Simi then identified the actor as Rani Mukerji. Priyanka said that she then turned off his phone, stashed it in the vehicle, and fled with Riteish Deshmukh.

Simi asked Priyanka if she knew how Rani reacted, but she didn’t. Simi remembered Rani texting Abhishek, asking, “Hi AB, what’s wrong with you?" The ladies then burst out laughing.

In terms of work, Rani Mukerji has Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway lined up. Abhishek Bachchan was most recently seen in the film Bob Biswas. Priyanka will be seen next in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

