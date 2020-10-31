You Were My Fav James Bond: Fans Mourn Death of Sean Connery with Heartfelt Posts and Rare Pics

Former James Bond actor Sean Connery has died aged 90, the BBC reported on Saturday. No official reason has been shared for death yet. Ever since the news broke, fans have been in mourning, remembering their favourite actor. From heartfelt tributes to stills of the actors, fans have been sharing posts dedicated to the veteran actor on social media.

"Gosh, Sean Connery has left us. Disappointed but relieved faceBond, Jones Senior and so many more - but for me he’ll always be Urquhart. RIP #SeanConnery," wrote a Twitter user. Another shared still of Connery from his films and wrote, "Sean Connery dies at the age of 90. An amazing actor, life story & a cultural ambassador for Scotland. From a different age when working class talent could make it to the top in the world of film & society."

Gosh, Sean Connery has left us. 😥Bond, Jones Senior and so many more - but for me he’ll always be Urquhart. RIP #SeanConnery pic.twitter.com/FqfXeGClfi — Paul Reed (@sommecourt) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery dies at the age of 90. An amazing actor, life story & a cultural ambassador for Scotland. From a different age when working class talent could make it to the top in the world of film & society. #SeanConnery pic.twitter.com/XCspJz2HIu — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) October 31, 2020

Connery, who is widely recalled as the original James Bond on Hollywood screen, had an active career as an actor spanning nearly five decades. He shot to global superstardom as Bond in 1962, with the first film of the 007 series, "Dr. No", and then went on to work in "From Russia with Love" (1963), "Goldfinger" (1964), "Thunderball" (1965), "You Only Live Twice" (1967), "Diamonds Are Forever" (1971) and "Never Say Never Again" (1983).

American Film Institute has voted James Bond as portrayed by Connery as the third-greatest hero in cinema history. Although his avatar as the stylish superspy often defines Connery, he carved a successful Hollywood career with roles in films such as "The Name Of The Rose" (1986), "The Untouchables" (1987), "Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade" (1989), "The Hunt For Red October" (1990), "The Russia House" (1990), "Rising Sun" (1993), "Dragonheart" (1996), "The Rock" (1996), "Entrapment" (1998), "Finding Forester" (2000), and "The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen" (2003), among many others.

For his roles as Jimmy Malone in Brian De Palma's "The Untouchables", Connery won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor. He also won two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes in his career.

Connery was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000.