You Weren't the Only One Squinting During Game of Thrones' Latest Episode

The good thing about the inevitable bloodbath is that it's so dark we won't even know who dies. #BattleOfWinterfell #GoTS8 #got — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) April 29, 2019

All this heavy breathing with these dark visuals? Ominous as any horror movie! #BattleOfWinterfell #GameOfThrones — Ebony Elizabeth (@Ebonyteach) April 29, 2019

just an incredible episode so far pic.twitter.com/43JpqyvWbj — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 29, 2019

Me trying to see where the Dothraki went pic.twitter.com/jwaRMN3qFt — Karina (@delgadokarinaa) April 29, 2019

Me trying to watch this dark as shit Game of thrones episode pic.twitter.com/p57ag8lSfl — Charlotte saw Endgame 2x ‎⍟ (@spacecharlotte) April 29, 2019

Geez @GameOfThrones was good, but so freaking dark! Watching the episode like #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/IrDsUcqH6W — olivia morones (@Olivia_Morones) April 29, 2019

No clue what’s happening in Game of Thrones cause it’s too dark. I have adjusted the settings on my TV and it still didn’t help. Guess I will be reading show summaries tomorrow bright and early. ‍♂️ #GoT — cooper (@totakethetrain) April 29, 2019

The lighting budget for this episode was 8 candles. But on the bright side I found my Tv’s brightness setting #GameOfThrones — Not, not Jesse (@NotJeseMosqueda) April 29, 2019

Dear people making TV shows,



THE VIEWERS AT HOME WOULD PREFER IF THEY COULD SEE WHAT WAS HAPPENING ON SCREEN STOP MAKING EVERYTHING SO DARK.



Sincerely,

Everyone watching tonight’s #GameOfThrones #GoT #BattleOfWinterfell — With Courteous Passion, Nic (@CloneNic) April 29, 2019

HBO: Let's make a show about dragons and zombies and spend a gazillion dollars on it



Also HBO: Let's make it so dark literally no one can tell what's happening#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3enAjRQa0G — Jamie (@JamieFiorito) April 29, 2019

Hot damn my older eyes can't take these dark scenes -- I'm standing in front of the TV like this... #got #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/u7ohvIntXd — Mrs VS (@MrsVSNC09) April 29, 2019

Everyone rewatching this episode later like this #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9r9zMXI4j6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 29, 2019