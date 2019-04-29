Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

You Weren't the Only One Squinting During Game of Thrones' Latest Episode

Right from the beginning, the show-runners of Game of Thrones claimed that the hit medieval drama series will grow darker in the upcoming seasons, and they did it.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
You Weren't the Only One Squinting During Game of Thrones' Latest Episode
Image courtesy: barstoolsports/ Twitter
Loading...
"I think my eyes are getting better. Instead of a big dark blur, I see a big light blur," said Han Solo as in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, and nothing better can explain the third episode of Game of Thrones season 8, titled The Long Night.

Right from the beginning, the show-runners claimed that the hit drama series will grow darker in the upcoming seasons, and they did it. Well, quite literally. The Battle of Winterfell was so dark that viewers failed to figure out who kills who. It was indeed an epic war sequence, only if one could see what was actually happening there.

Soon after the HBO released the latest episode of Game of Thrones, Twitter freaked out flooding the micro-blogging site asking "How do you switch this show from night mode."

While one of them wrote, "The lighting budget for this episode was 8 candles. But on the bright side I found my Tv’s brightness setting." others posted pictures of a blank black screen captioning it as, "What I'm seeing on tonight's episode."








































Meanwhile, the Battle of Winterfell does not stick to killing upon killing, rather, it seems even more intense, entwining the flavours of suspense, horror, drama and bits of hope. Sapochnik pulls it off brilliantly, considering there are too many elements to be handled, multiple characters to be juggled and hundreds of fighters to be directed.

The battle is survival horror, shown from the perspective of every person present in Winterfell. It is a dramatic, visually stunning and imaginatively directed episode to say the least.

Also read: Arya Stark is the Ultimate Hero of Game of Thrones, Declares Twitter

Also read: Game of Thrones S8 E3 Review: The Most Epic Battle Scene in the History of TV

Follow @news18movies for more



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram