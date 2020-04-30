You Will Be Badly Missed: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Pay Heartfelt Tributes To Rishi Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer. He was 67. Tributes have been pouring in for the late actor from members of the film fraternity and other prominent personalities.

Kapoor made his debut as child artist in the 1970 megahit "Mera Naam Joker". The 67-year-old actor played the lead for the first time in Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973.

Aamir Khan, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in Fanaa, took to Twitter to express his grief over the veteran actor's demise.

He wrote, "We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema. Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were. You will be badly missed Rishiji."





Salman Khan posted, "Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends..." (sic)



Amitabh Bachchan, a very dear friend of Kapoor, wrote on Twitter that the actor was no more, leaving him "destroyed".

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.



Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.