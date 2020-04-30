MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

You Will Be Badly Missed: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Pay Heartfelt Tributes To Rishi Kapoor

You Will Be Badly Missed: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Pay Heartfelt Tributes To Rishi Kapoor

The death of Rishi Kapoor, one of Bollywood's greatest cine icons, took everyone by shock on Thursday morning.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
Share this:

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer. He was 67. Tributes have been pouring in for the late actor from members of the film fraternity and other prominent personalities.

Kapoor made his debut as child artist in the 1970 megahit "Mera Naam Joker". The 67-year-old actor played the lead for the first time in Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973.

Aamir Khan, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in Fanaa, took to Twitter to express his grief over the veteran actor's demise.

He wrote, "We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema. Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were. You will be badly missed Rishiji."


Salman Khan posted, "Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends..." (sic)

Amitabh Bachchan, a very dear friend of Kapoor, wrote on Twitter that the actor was no more, leaving him "destroyed".

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.


Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres