You Won't Believe How Many Times This Marvel Fan Has Watched Avengers Endgame
It would be no exaggeration to say that 'Avengers Endgame' success stemmed partly from MCU dedicated fans who went to watch the film in theatres multiple times.
Image courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
Online ticket sales for Marvel Studios epic conclusion to Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame literally broke sites like Fandango. Once pre-sales links went live, seats across theaters faded away like the fallen Avengers who were the victims of Thanos' 'The Snappening'. As expected, Avengers: Endgame had a massively successful opening weekend, grossing USD 1.2 billion globally.
The film is currently the second highest grossing movie of all time, and it would be no exaggeration to say that this success stemmed partly from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) dedicated fans who went to watch the film in theatres multiple times.
But do you know one Marvel fan has seen the Russo Brothers-directed movie over 100 times? Yes, you read that right! Agustin Alanis has already seen the Marvel Juggernaut 103 times (and counting), setting the record for amount of times anyone has seen the film in the same theatre.
Alanis announced his achievement on Twitter, tagging actors Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., as well as Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Marvel Studio's president Kevin Feige and Marvel Studio's co-president Louis D'Esposito.
In his post, Alanis also honoured the man who viewed Avengers: Infinity War 103 times, Anthony Mitchell, who first broke the world record. Alanis also included a link to a tweet by the Guinness World Records Twitter account that outlined Mitchell's achievement.
"Round/View 103: Today I tie this legend @NemRaps with 103 views watching the same film in theaters. You sparked this to be done, so I honor you brother," Alanis wrote.
To which, Mitchell replied, "Keep going!!!!!"
As of this writing and according to Alanis' Twitter, he's reached 110 viewings.
Alanis is clearly doing his part to make Avengers: Endgame the highest-grossing movie of all time.
Round/View 103— Agustin Alanis (@agalanis17) June 9, 2019
Today I tie this legend @NemRaps with 103 views watching the same film in theaters. You sparked this to be done, so I honor you brother.#avengersendgame @Avengers @ChrisEvans @Russo_Brothers @Kevfeige @RobertDowneyJr #tigrevengador @louisde2 #Avengers https://t.co/VVBVlhR53b pic.twitter.com/OFJYeRrTk5
As of this writing and according to Alanis' Twitter, he's reached 110 viewings.
Round/View 110— Agustin Alanis (@agalanis17) June 11, 2019
They are SHIELD...Well, actually Hydra. But, we didn't know that yet.#avengersendgame #TigreVengador @RobertDowneyJr @ChrisEvans @Russo_Brothers @Avengers @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/wYzak4gnGR
Alanis is clearly doing his part to make Avengers: Endgame the highest-grossing movie of all time.
