1-min read

You'll Quite Simply Never Guess the Cost of Priyanka Chopra's Jewellery at Billboard Music Awards

If Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked like a million bucks at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 red carpet, it was courtesy her sparkling ensemble and glittering jewels.

IANS

Updated:May 5, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
If Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked like a million bucks at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 red carpet, it was courtesy her sparkling ensemble and glittering jewels, which were priced over a whopping Rs 1.8 crore.

Priyanka, who arrived at the BBMAs with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, made a stellar statement at the music awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. She chose a stunning white embellished Zuhair Murad Haute Couture gown reports pagesix.com.

She started off with a pair of Tiffany & Co. diamond-studded hoop earrings worth USD 5,600 and a matching bracelet for USD 12,000, both from the brand's T collection -- but the real bling was around her neck.



The 36-year-old actress layered on Tiffany's HardWear Ball Pendant worth USD 11,000, Victoria Graduated Line Necklace costing USD 55,000 and Circlet diamond necklace for USD 165,000.

She topped it all off with a trio of rings: a Tiffany T Wire Ring worth USD 2,300, T Two Chain Ring and another T-Wire Ring in white gold costing USD 850 and USD 825 respectively.

She completed her look with a pair of nude PVC stilletos from Yeezy, priced safely close to Rs 50,000 and a Swarovski-embellished and feather bag worth USD 3,620.

On the acting front, the Isn't It Romantic star has wrapped up filming The Sky is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
