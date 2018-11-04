GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Deepika Padukone's Bridal Jewelry will Cost More Than Rs 1 Crore: Reports

Deepika Padukone is all set to tie the knot with longtime beau, actor Ranveer Singh on November 14 and 15.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2018, 9:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Deepika Padukone's Bridal Jewelry will Cost More Than Rs 1 Crore: Reports
Image credits: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani
Loading...
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding festivities have already begun. Recently, Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani also shared a series of pictures from a puja ceremony held at the actress' Bengaluru residence.

And now, a new report in India TV suggests that the bride-to-be Deepika has already shopped for the most important accessory in the wedding, her mangalsutra, which contains a huge solitaire.

Apparently, her mangalsutra costs a whopping Rs 20 lakh. The report also states that Deepika has also bought a chain for her would-be husband Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, her entire bridal jewelry is said to be worth Rs 1 crore.

While there have been a lot of speculations about the much-awaited wedding, recent reports give elaborate details about the couple's D-Day. As per a report in India Today, Deepika and Ranveer will have a traditional Konkani style wedding on November 14 in Italy as the actress belongs to the Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka. While on 15th, a Sindhi wedding ceremony will follow, given Ranveer's roots.

The couple is also reportedly planning to host two separate wedding receptions-- one for Deepika's family and friends in Bengaluru and the other one in Mumbai for Ranveer's family and their friends from the industry.

Deepika and Ranveer put all speculations regarding their impending marriage to rest on October 21 when they officially announced their wedding dates on social media. After keeping the media guessing about their nuptials for months, the couple confirmed that they would tie the knot on November 14 and 15. Though they didn't divulge details about their wedding venue.


Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...