You'll Never Guess What Leonardo DiCaprio Calls His Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Co-Star Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in their first film together with Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Since then the bromance brewing between the two has been unmissable.

The film which has been nominated for numerous awards including the Oscars has seen the duo coming together at these award shows. Appearing at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Pitt revealed that he even has a pet name given to him by DiCaprio.

Appearing at the red carpet of the award show, Pitt spoke to People TV and revealed, "Lover. He calls me Lover. It's a bit confusing, but I roll with it."

While receiving a Golden Globe Award, Brad Pitt had expressed his love and respect for Leonardo DiCaprio. Taking a dig at his hit film Titanic, Pitt had also stated that he would make room for him on the raft, unlike Rose.

"He's an all-star, he's a gent, and I wouldn't be here without you, man. I thank you. Still, I would've shared the raft."

It had also been revealed that ever since the two began working together, Pitt and DiCaprio have become close friends off-screen as well. The two reportedly often spend time together sharing their love for pottery. A source had also claimed that the two once spent time together with other pottery friends Pitt has.

