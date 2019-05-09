You'll Never Guess What the Original Title of Avengers Endgame Was

'Endgame' has led to endless wordplays and drama. There couldn't probably have been a better title for Avengers: Endgame, but this wasn't always what the movie was called. In an appearance on the HappySadConfused podcast, the movie's directors Anthony and Joe Russo said that it was called "Infinity Gauntlet for a long time."The Russo brothers were asked if they mulled over other titles before settling on Endgame. According to Joe, the film that concludes several Marvel Cinematic Universe storylines was actually called Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet.In 2017, actress Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamorra, had let slip in an interview that the cast was shooting Gauntlet, which led many to believe that the fourth Avengers film would be titled Infinity Gauntlet. Marvel denied it though.Jim Starlin, George Perez and Ron Lim's The Infinity Gauntlet was published in 1991. It was the first big comic event to feature Thanos using the Infinity Gems to achieve his nihilistic goals. It was followed in 1992 by The Infinity War, while The Infinity Crusade completed that trilogy in 1993, reported superherohype.com.When it came to revealing the title of Marvel's 22nd film, the brothers tried to throw fans off the trail by insisting that the follow-up's name wasn't revealed in Infinity War. The tease posed some difficulties with international versions of the film."When we went to Korea to promote this movie, the representatives from Disney there came up to us and said, 'Um, there's something we need to tell you. In the translation of Infinity War here in Korea, when Dr. Strange says to Tony 'We're in the Endgame now,' the way we translated that here was 'No hope'," said Anthony, adding as a joke, "'So in Korea is this movie called Avengers: No Hope?'"