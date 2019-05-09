Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

You'll Never Guess What the Original Title of Avengers Endgame Was

Although 'Endgame' is probably the perfect subheading for a movie that concludes several MCU storylines, the film was originally titled something else.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
You'll Never Guess What the Original Title of Avengers Endgame Was
Although 'Endgame' is probably the perfect subheading for a movie that concludes several MCU storylines, the film was originally titled something else.
Loading...
'Endgame' has led to endless wordplays and drama. There couldn't probably have been a better title for Avengers: Endgame, but this wasn't always what the movie was called. In an appearance on the HappySadConfused podcast, the movie's directors Anthony and Joe Russo said that it was called "Infinity Gauntlet for a long time."

The Russo brothers were asked if they mulled over other titles before settling on Endgame. According to Joe, the film that concludes several Marvel Cinematic Universe storylines was actually called Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet.

In 2017, actress Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamorra, had let slip in an interview that the cast was shooting Gauntlet, which led many to believe that the fourth Avengers film would be titled Infinity Gauntlet. Marvel denied it though.

Jim Starlin, George Perez and Ron Lim's The Infinity Gauntlet was published in 1991. It was the first big comic event to feature Thanos using the Infinity Gems to achieve his nihilistic goals. It was followed in 1992 by The Infinity War, while The Infinity Crusade completed that trilogy in 1993, reported superherohype.com.

When it came to revealing the title of Marvel's 22nd film, the brothers tried to throw fans off the trail by insisting that the follow-up's name wasn't revealed in Infinity War. The tease posed some difficulties with international versions of the film.

"When we went to Korea to promote this movie, the representatives from Disney there came up to us and said, 'Um, there's something we need to tell you. In the translation of Infinity War here in Korea, when Dr. Strange says to Tony 'We're in the Endgame now,' the way we translated that here was 'No hope'," said Anthony, adding as a joke, "'So in Korea is this movie called Avengers: No Hope?'"

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram