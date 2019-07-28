Young Hiker Dies While Trying to Reach 'Magic Bus' from Sean Penn's Into the Wild

The bus that featured in Sean Penn directorial Into the Wild (2007) has been the cause of death of a newlywed Belarusian woman (24) in Alaska, who passed away while trying to reach the abandoned vehicle made famous by the Jon Krakauer book and Peen's film.

On Thursday, Piotr Markielau and his wife Veramika Maikamava were hiking and trying to cross the Teklanika River near Healy, Alaska, when she was swept under the water. Alaska State Troopers explained, adding that the river “was running high and swift due to recent rains,” reported people.com.

According to the Washington Post, the couple had been married for less than a month and were attempting to find the bus that featured in Into the Wild — a 1996 book by Krakauer that was made into a film in 2007, starring Emile Hirsch, who narrates his experiences in the Alaskan wilderness during the early 1990s.

Both the book and the film are based on the true story of Christopher McCandless, who traveled Alaska in 1992 with minimal supplies and food, and spent the summer living in the bus. In September of that year, his body was found inside the vehicle, as shown in the film as well.

Since McCandless’ death, the bus — sometimes referred to as the “Magic Bus,” according to the Post — has drawn visitors to Alaska’s Stampede Trail.

