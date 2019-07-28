Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Young Hiker Dies While Trying to Reach 'Magic Bus' from Sean Penn's Into the Wild

Veramika Maikamava (24) was trying to cross the Teklanika River near Healy, Alaska, when she was swept under the water.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Young Hiker Dies While Trying to Reach 'Magic Bus' from Sean Penn's Into the Wild
A still from 'Into the Wild,' courtesy of YouTube
Loading...

The bus that featured in Sean Penn directorial Into the Wild (2007) has been the cause of death of a newlywed Belarusian woman (24) in Alaska, who passed away while trying to reach the abandoned vehicle made famous by the Jon Krakauer book and Peen's film.

On Thursday, Piotr Markielau and his wife Veramika Maikamava were hiking and trying to cross the Teklanika River near Healy, Alaska, when she was swept under the water. Alaska State Troopers explained, adding that the river “was running high and swift due to recent rains,” reported people.com.

According to the Washington Post, the couple had been married for less than a month and were attempting to find the bus that featured in Into the Wild — a 1996 book by Krakauer that was made into a film in 2007, starring Emile Hirsch, who narrates his experiences in the Alaskan wilderness during the early 1990s.

Both the book and the film are based on the true story of Christopher McCandless, who traveled Alaska in 1992 with minimal supplies and food, and spent the summer living in the bus. In September of that year, his body was found inside the vehicle, as shown in the film as well.

Since McCandless’ death, the bus — sometimes referred to as the “Magic Bus,” according to the Post — has drawn visitors to Alaska’s Stampede Trail.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram