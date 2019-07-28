Young Hiker Dies While Trying to Reach 'Magic Bus' from Sean Penn's Into the Wild
Veramika Maikamava (24) was trying to cross the Teklanika River near Healy, Alaska, when she was swept under the water.
A still from 'Into the Wild,' courtesy of YouTube
The bus that featured in Sean Penn directorial Into the Wild (2007) has been the cause of death of a newlywed Belarusian woman (24) in Alaska, who passed away while trying to reach the abandoned vehicle made famous by the Jon Krakauer book and Peen's film.
On Thursday, Piotr Markielau and his wife Veramika Maikamava were hiking and trying to cross the Teklanika River near Healy, Alaska, when she was swept under the water. Alaska State Troopers explained, adding that the river “was running high and swift due to recent rains,” reported people.com.
According to the Washington Post, the couple had been married for less than a month and were attempting to find the bus that featured in Into the Wild — a 1996 book by Krakauer that was made into a film in 2007, starring Emile Hirsch, who narrates his experiences in the Alaskan wilderness during the early 1990s.
Both the book and the film are based on the true story of Christopher McCandless, who traveled Alaska in 1992 with minimal supplies and food, and spent the summer living in the bus. In September of that year, his body was found inside the vehicle, as shown in the film as well.
Since McCandless’ death, the bus — sometimes referred to as the “Magic Bus,” according to the Post — has drawn visitors to Alaska’s Stampede Trail.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh
- Akhtar, Akram Slam Amir for Test Retirement at 27
- Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
- Wife Rescues Newly-Wed Husband After He Falls Down Volcano During Honeymoon
- Unhappy with 'Worst Picture' as Mugshot, Former Model on the Run Sends Police His Selfie