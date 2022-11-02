‘Young’ Look of Shiva Rajkumar From Vedha Released at Kannada Rajyotsava

The 67th Kannada Rajyotsava or the Karnataka foundation day was celebrated on Tuesday, November 1 with much pomp and fair. Kannada filmmakers had their unique way of celebrating the occasion and did so by revealing previously unseen posters of their upcoming films. One of them was the Shiva Rajkumar-starrer Vedha. A new poster featuring the actor was unveiled on the occasion of the Kannada Rajyotsava.

However, notably, Shiva Rajkumar looked much younger in this poster compared to the salt and pepper-look that was unveiled previously. It looks like the actor has been de-aged digitally as he looks way younger. Shiva Rajkumar also shared the poster from his social media handle and wished everyone a happy Kannada Rajyotsava



This indicates that Shiva Rajkumar will appear in two distinct looks in the film, however, it is not sure whether it involves a dual role or the same character shown aging over time. Vedha is the 125th film of Shiva Rajkumar and is directed by A Harsha. About 10 days ago, the Kannada star revealed the official poster of the film and also gave out the date of release. Vedha will be released on December 23.



The official poster depicts many women in it and hence there were speculations as to whether Vedha is a women-centric film. In a small interaction with News18, director A Harsha said that the film does indeed have many female characters playing pivotal roles but did not reveal whether the movie was women-centric or not.

The lead actress opposite Shiva Rajkumar is Ganavi Laxman, while Swetha Changappa and Umashree will also be seen in significant roles. Vedha is a historical action movie with a rural village as the setting. It will also be Shivarajkumar’s first production under his home banner named after his wife Geetha.

Read all the Latest Movies News here