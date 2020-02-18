Young Playback Singer Sushmitha Commits Suicide Over Alleged Dowry Harassment

Young Kannada playback singer, Sushmitha (26) has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her mother's residence in Malagala near Nagarabhavi in Bengaluru on Monday, say multiple reports. Sushmitha hanged herself from a ceiling and it is claimed that she took the dreadful step after being harassed over dowry by her in-laws and husband Sharath Kumar. Reportedly, Sushmitha had also sent messages to her brother and mother before taking her life.

newindianexpress.com reports that Sushmitha's mother Meenakshi has filed a case against the late singer's husband and in-laws alleging that they harassed her mentally and physically demanding dowry.

Sushmitha sang in an orchestra before she entered the television and Kannada film industry. Sushmitha's body of work includes singing playback in films like Haalu - Tuppa, Srisamanya, Hani Hani Hibbani among others.

