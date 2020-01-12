Take the pledge to vote

Young Rock: Series Based on Dwayne Johnson's Childhood in the Works

NBC network has ordered eleven episodes of the single-cam comedy show 'Young Rock' and Dwayne Johnson will appear in all of them.

January 12, 2020
Young Rock: Series Based on Dwayne Johnson's Childhood in the Works
NBC has ordered a TV show called "Young Rock", based on the childhood of WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson.

The series, which will chronicle "formative years" of Johnson's life, hails from "Fresh Off the Boat" creator Nahnatchka Khan, reported Deadline.

The network has ordered eleven episodes of the single-cam comedy and Johnson will appear in all of them.

The "Black Adam" star will executive produce the project via his Seven Bucks Productions along with Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz.

