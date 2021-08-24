Young Salman Khan Features in Bike Ad from 1985, Fans Say 'Still a Legend'

An old commercial featuring Salman Khan has surfaced online. The actor shot for a motorcycle ad in 1985, three years before making his Bollywood debut with Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. In the clip, Salman and another man race across town on their motorcycles and later two beautiful women join them. An Instagram handle by the name Rare Photo Club shared the clip with the caption, “Hero Honda CD100 ad from 1985, featuring a young Salman Khan. The motorcycle was advertised as the most fuel-efficient motorcycle in India with the slogan ‘fill it shut it forget it’.”

The comment section of the post has been flooded with comments like, “Still a legend,” “Super Salman” and “Old Bhai was so handsome.”

Salman is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia. The action-thriller, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), features Salman and Katrina Kaif as spy agents - Tiger and Zoya. Ek Tha Tiger (2012), the first movie in the franchise, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.

The sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. The film was said to be inspired by the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).

Ek Tha Tiger was helmed by Kabir Khan, while the second film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Maneesh Sharma will be directing the third installment.

