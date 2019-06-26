Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Young Talent Saqib Malik has taken the Digital World By Storm

Saqib Malik is the founder of Prestige Perfection, a digital marketing company that gives solutions for all the types of business and stars with their promotional work

News18

Updated:June 26, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Young Talent Saqib Malik has taken the Digital World By Storm
Saqib Malik is the founder of Prestige Perfection, a digital marketing company that gives solutions for all the types of business and stars with their promotional work
Loading...

Young talent named Saqib Malik is a new digital marketing guru from India, has taken the world with storm due to his ability of digital marketing.

Saqib Malik is the founder of Prestige Perfection, a digital marketing company that gives solutions for all the types of business and stars with their promotional work.

Saqib Malik has successfully done work for many renowned celebrities worldwide and stamped his name with gold at an early age in the digital marketing world. He has done promotional job for celebs like Juicy J, 24hrs, Chloe Crowhurst, Billyracxx, Chase The Money, June James, Pitbull, Janet Jackson, DJ shadow, MAGIC!, Mark Pelli, Grandson, Xenia Ghali, Tristan Wells, Moncler Mellz, Sophie Beem, Betty Idol, DJ Chose, Imaj, Abrina, Dice Soho, OG Ron C & The Chopstars, Chopcloud, Beatking, ESG, Rachel Price, Sydney Jaffe, Chlo Subia, Trakksounds, QMoney, Damar Jackson, Lady Feyi, JaynFresh, Mayberry, 93.7 The Beat (KQBT), APG, label Gold, Empire Distribution, Warner Bros, Think It's A Game Records, Latium Entertainment, & 300 Entertainment and many more.

He started his journey as a developer. Then he produced many music albums and by doing that he got the grip in digital marketing, and now he is pro in this work.

Saqib feels his promotional strategy will surely work for Bollywood celebs and Industrialists, and they will get the jump in their respective career which they are looking for, from a long time.

Saqib holds an office in Mumbai, the heart of Indian Bollywood, and he is planning to establish more offices across India and wants to work with top names of India.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram