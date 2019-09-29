Your Arrival Has Changed India's Image, Says Lata Mangeshkar to Narendra Modi
Lata Mangeshkar, who turned 90 on Saturday, was on a telephone call with Modi during his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat.
Image: A file photo of Lata Mangeshkar
Your arrival has changed India's image and it makes me very happy, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Lata Mangeshkar, who turned 90 on Saturday, was on a telephone call with Modi on his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat.
In the phone-conversation, which was recorded before the Prime Minister left the country on a week-long trip to the US, Modi wished the singer for her birthday. "Pranaam, I called because I will be travelling on your birthday. I thought before leaving I should wish you and congratulate you. I wish you good health and may your blessings be on us. I pray," he said.
The nonagenarian asked Modi to bless her, but he said the singer was elder to him in age and work and she should bless him instead. "People get old with age. But it's always good to get blessings from those who become big through their great work," Lata Mangeshkar replied.
"Your arrival has changed India's image and it makes me very happy," she added.
Modi said the conversation between him and the singer "was like a younger brother talking to his elder sister."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Greta Metal': Remix of Greta Thunberg's Speech with Death Metal is the Best Thing You'll See Today
- Not a Netflix User? You can Still Watch Emraan Hashmi's Bard of Blood
- Why Would You Want OnePlus TV When Samsung The Frame QLED Can be Yours For Rs 54,499?
- India's Oldest Chimpanzee, Rita, Is Fighting Old-Age Health Issues at the Delhi Zoo
- This Model's Unique Catwalk At Paris Fashion Week Single-Handedly Stole the Show