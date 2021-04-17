'Your Legacy Will Stay With Us': Celebs Come Together to Mourn Tamil Actor Vivek's Death

Tamil actor and Padma Shri recipient Vivek passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 59. He was admitted to SIMS Hospital on Friday morning after showing “acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock".

The actor’s untimely demise has left everyone in shock and celebrities from both industries have come together to mourn his death. Prominent names like AR Rahman, Sudhachandran, and Mohan Raja took to their respective social media handles to talk about the actor and express their disbelief at the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, expressed his condolences.

“The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people. Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti." PM Modi wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people. Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2021

Music maestro AR Rahman wrote on his Twitter handle, “@Actor_Vivek can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us."

@Actor_Vivek can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us🌹— A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) April 17, 2021

Megastar Rajinikanth shared a heartfelt note which read, “The passing away of my close friend Vivek, a small artist, social worker, is very painful. Every day I acted with him in ‘Sivaji’ were unforgettable days in my life. My deepest condolences to his estranged family. May Vivek’s soul rest in peace".

Talking to Instagram, actress Sudha Chandran shared a picture of the late actor and wrote, “An actor par excellence Nd a noble soul ….Vivek sir ….u have left a great void which can never b filled….Om shanti…."

“Ahhh.. #vivek …gone too soon dear friend ..thank you for planting thoughts n trees …thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour..will miss you…RIP", actor Prakash Raj wrote.

Ahhh.. #vivek …gone too soon dear friend ..thank you for planting thoughts n trees …thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour..will miss you…RIP pic.twitter.com/oyoOkx8G9q— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 17, 2021

Down south, actress Radikaa Sarathkumar wrote on her Twitter handle, “Shocked beyond words

@Actor_Vivek . So many wonderful memories and moments shared with you keep rushing into my http://head.My heart goes out to your family ,#RIp dear friend.

Shocked beyond words @Actor_Vivek . So many wonderful memories and moments shared with you keep rushing into my https://t.co/I0HXr6yYPc heart goes out to your family ,#RIp dear friend.— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) April 17, 2021

Director Mohan Raja recalled his memory of working with him in Mkumaran. “#Vivek Sir Shocking n still unable to believe that this legend is no more Memories of Working with him in Mkumaran will always be treasured Deep condolences to the family", he expressed.

#Vivek SirShocking n still unable to believe that this legend is no more Memories of Working with him in Mkumaran will always be treasuredDeep condolences to the family— Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) April 17, 2021

Actor Gautham Karthik shared a picture of Vivek and wrote, “Not able to believe this… He made us laugh, he educated us through his performances, he cared for this world and helped teach us how to take care of it. There will never be another like you sir. We will miss you. Rest in peace @Actor_Vivek sir #ripvivek"

Not able to believe this… He made us laugh, he educated us through his performances, he cared for this world and helped teach us how to take care of it. There will never be another like you sir.We will miss you.Rest in peace @Actor_Vivek sir#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/3JXfRkn3T2— Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) April 17, 2021

Actor Dhanush wrote, “Vivek sir"and dropped three emojis depicting a broken heart.

Vivek sir 💔💔💔— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 17, 2021

Also known as ‘Chinna Kalaivaanar’, Vivek received several awards for his performances. In 2009, the actor was conferred with the Padma Shri.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here