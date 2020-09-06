Your Mindset Empowers Those Who Victimise Women: Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at Sanjay Raut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has responded to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's abusive comment on her in a video released on social media.

She said, "You are a public servant and a minister and must be aware that in this country how many women are raped every hour. How they are abused at work, disrespected and how their own husbands beat them up. And you know who is responsible for this? It is this mindset which is responsible for such treatment meted out to women, the same mindset you have presented in front of this country and the society. The women in this country will not forgive you as you have empowered those who victimise females."

She added, "When Aamir Khan said that he feels unsafe in the country, nobody called him H****khor. I used to heap praise on Mumbai Police but they keep silent on lynching on Hindus in Palghar or when they deny registering an FIR of a helpless father like that of Sushant Singh Rajput's and they do not take my statement then it is my right to express my opinion. If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can't say I am insulting Maharashtra. You aren't Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I'll come to Mumbai on Sept 9. You and your people are saying that they will break my jaw and kill me. You do it because this country has been built on the blood of those who shed theirs and I will too give my blood to this country."

Kangana, in a tweet recently, compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This forced Sanjay to demand an apology from her.

Kangana, who is currently in her home state Himachal Pradesh, also reiterated that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9 and dared anyone to stop her.