Your Work Speaks For You If You Spend Time With It: 'Master' Star Vijay Sethupathi

New Delhi: Some risks are worth taking, whether it is playing an antagonist in “Master” or portraying the role of a trans woman in “Super Deluxe”, says Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who believes in letting his work speak for himself. In a career of 40 to 50 films, Sethupathi has done negative roles in very few movies, including superstar Rajinikanth’s “Petta” and “Master”, which features him opposite industry senior, Thalapathy Vijay.

In “Master”, Sethupathi’s revenge-driven gangster uses children of a juvenile school for criminal activities. His business comes under attack when an alcoholic professor (Vijay) is sent to the school. Sethupathi said he trusted director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s vision for the character that allowed him to explore dark emotions.

The Tamil language action-thriller was also a wonderful opportunity for him to learn from a “mass hero” like Vijay, the 43-year-old actor added. “Whenever I work with senior actors, I go there like a student because I want to learn. I am never like ‘I have done so many films and I have so much experience’. “He (Vijay) has been in the industry for more than 25 years. His fan base is massive and I want to learn from him, from his energy. That’s why I also worked with Rajini sir and Chiranjeevi sir,” Sethupathi told .