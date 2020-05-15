MOVIES

You're Flawless: Disha Patani Compliments Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna

Actress Disha Patani has complimented her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, calling her "flawless."

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 8:36 AM IST
Actress Disha Patani has complimented her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, calling her "flawless."

Disha posted a photograph of herself in a black "Dragon Ball-Z" T-shirt, and good friend Krishna commented: "Your skin is freaking amazing. What you using."

To this, Disha replied: "Look who is talking, you're flawless."

Disha then took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of half of her face, with "bushy" eyebrows.

On the image, she wrote: "Eyebrows are just getting bushier."

Disha Patani to Krishna Shroff: You're flawless.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in "Malang", which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next be seen in "Radhe" starring superstar Salman Khan.

