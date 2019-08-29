'You’re Lit', Disha Patani is All Praises for Tiger Shroff After Watching War Trailer

The trailer of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer War, which was unveiled recently, has won the hearts of fans who are already calling it a blockbuster film. Much like the fans, Tiger's rumoured girlfriend and Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani was left impressed after watching the trailer. She commented on Tiger's post by writing, "Its insane (heart emojis) you'r lit (signified through emojis)".

The action-packed trailer of War, starring Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Vani Kapoor was released on Tuesday. The trailer shows Hrithik and Tiger, who play mentor and student, getting pitted against each other. Tiger shared the trailer on his Instagram page and wrote, "‪The countdown to your defeat has started, @hrithikroshan! #TeamTiger ready to celebrate our win?"‬

See Disha's comment in the post below:

The storyline of the film is pretty evident from the trailer. Hrithik plays a special agent gone rogue and has turned against his own country. And predictably enough, no one but Tiger can stop him.

Tiger and Hrithik are sharing screen space for the first time and if both the actors are seen in the same frame you can expect a whole lot of action and of course, a few memorable dance sequences.

The 2-minute-25-second trailer begins with Hrithik, who plays Kabir, punching an army man and firing bullets. Tiger makes a smashing entry as he breaks a wall in his introductory scene.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, War is the first film ever to be shot in the Arctic Circle. It is scheduled to hit the screens on October 2, 2019.

