'You're Not Hrithik Roshan': Ranveer Singh Recalls Advice Aditya Chopra Gave Him In Their 2nd Meet

Having been in the industry for over 11 years now, Ranveer Singh has made his mark with several blockbuster movies such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. However, when he made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat, opposite Anushka Sharma, the actor wasn’t a quintessential hero. Speaking during the trailer launch of his new film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer revealed that YRF boss man Aditya Chopra had told him to focus on acting because he wasn’t Hrithik Roshan, presumably referring to his looks.

The actor recalled that when Band Baaja Baaraat was about to release, there were posters featuring him and Anushka all over the city. When he noticed two people looking at the poster, he overheard telling that he doesn’t look like a hero. To top it off, Aditya had also made a similar remark when they sat down for their second meet ever.

“Before the release of my first film, my posters were put up everywhere. I had gone to watch a film, where I saw two people standing in front of my poster. I stopped because I wanted to overhear what they had to say. They said, ‘Who is this? He doesn’t look like a hero!’ This has happened. In fact, Aditya Chopra had told me in our second meeting that, ‘You’re not Hrithik Roshan, toh tu acting kar lena (so you please act),” Ranveer said, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

Well, Ranveer has proved that while he might not be Hrithik, he sure can act! Speaking of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. The actor plays the role of a Gujarati man, married to Shalini Pandey (Arjun Reddy actress), and a father of a daughter. His father, the village sarpanch (Boman Irani), and mother played by Ratna Pathak Shah, are hell-bent on having a grandson. However, they learn that they’re having a daughter again, leading to Jayeshbhai standing up against his family.

The film is slated to release on May 13.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.