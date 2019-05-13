English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
You're Still the Sexiest Woman Ever, Says Daniel Weber to Wife Sunny Leone
On Sunny Leone's 38th birthday, her husband Daniel Weber penned a special message for his wife and said the actress is still the "sexiest woman" ever.
On Sunny Leone's 38th birthday on Monday, her husband Daniel Weber penned a special message for his wife and said the actress is still the "sexiest woman" ever.
Daniel posted a photograph of himself along with his wife Sunny and captioned it as, "Sunny - So many things to write and so much that comes to mind that it's impossible to express in a post!!! You are the greatest, warmest, kindest human I have ever met."
"I have watched you do more for others than yourself over and over in life. I have been by your side through every crazy journey and road we choose to travel on. Happy Birthday and Happy Mother's Day to the greatest women on earth. I love you forever. You are still the sexiest woman ever," he added.
Daniel then took to Twitter to wish Sunny on her birthday. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday baby. I love you!"
Sunny married Daniel in 2011. The two have three children. The former adult film star and her husband adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of her twins Noah and Asher via surrogacy last year.
On the acting front, Sunny will be seen in the Tamil language historical period drama and war film Veeramadevi directed by Vadivudaiyan. The film marks Sunny's Tamil debut as the eponymous character.
She will also be seen in a horror-comedy titled Coca Cola.
