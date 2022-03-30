YouTube Channel of Tamil Nadu's Irfan With 3 Million Subscribers Terminated

YouTubers are becoming self-made celebrities these days. They create content, which is entertaining and informative. If their content is good, they soon start attracting a large audience. In the age of the pandemic, opting for vlogging was an attractive option for today’s youth. The number of YouTubers has also increased since the pandemic began.

There are many well-known YouTube celebrities across Tamil Nadu. One such YouTuber is Irfan. His YouTube channel, Irfan’s view, is very famous in Tamil Nadu. His videos are mostly about food but cater to other subjects as well. Irfan’s YouTube channel has more than 30 lakh subscribers.

Hence, his fans were shocked when Irfan revealed that YouTube had terminated his channel. He informed his fans about the sudden development of an Instagram story on Tuesday.

Irfan further added, “Suddenly an email came that my YouTube channel had been disabled. The mail stated that YouTube rules were violated. But, it did not mention what rules I violated. The reason why it was disabled is not yet known. I have appealed to the YouTube administration about this. I hope to get the channel back soon”.

Advertisement

YouTube is owned by Google, and it provides an opportunity to upload videos and make money. The number of YouTube viewers and YouTubers has increased exponentially since 2016 in India. Cheap data is one of the reasons for the popularity of YouTube.

Content creators aren’t paid any money by YouTube for the videos they upload on their channel. YouTubers can start making money on YouTube by enabling the monetisation of their channel. YouTubers can join the YouTube Partners programme or have their videos listed on YouTube premium.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.