YouTube Sensation CarryMinati to Make Bollywood Debut with Ajay Devgn's MayDay

Popular YouTuber CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, will be making his Bollywood debut with the film MayDay. The digital star, who is famous for his roast videos, will play himself in the Ajay Devgn directorial.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he confirmed the news, saying, My brother/business head Deepak Char got a call from Kumar Mangat Pathak (Co-Producer at Devgn’s production company) and I have been meaning to align forces with them since a while now.”

Talking about the project, he said, “What made it really interesting for me was when I heard I am supposed to play my own character (CarryMinati) and the way it’s going to be shown on screen. I am excited to see how this will unfold."

Nagar, however said that acting in movies in never his plan. In his Youtube videos, people can see quite a few skits but he maintains that those are only to entertain people. He added that he only agreed to be a part of the film as he gets to play his own character. "But I’m hoping I get to learn a thing or two about acting from Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. They are personalities I look up to and fondly admire,” he added.

CarryMinati also said that his role in MayDay cannot be called a full-fledged debut but a special appearance as it will be an extension of what he does. He further states that his "authentic acting innings" will start if he chooses to shift his focus to the craft from YouTube.

MayDay stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar. Devgn, who is returning to direction after Shivaay, will also produce the film.