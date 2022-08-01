YouTuber Alisha Steals a Million Hearts With Performance on 52 Gaj ka Daman Song

Famous YouTuber-dancer Alisha has shared a dance video on her official Instagram handle and it has gone viral. In the video, Alisha was dancing to 52 Gaj ka Daman. The famous song, sung by Renuka Pawar, has once again gone viral but this time because of Alisha’s swirls.

On her YouTube channel, Dance with Alisha, she is seen in a pink ghagra and choli in the latest video. For a proper look, she has even veiled herself. Moreover, her silver bangles are contrasting with her pink attire. She has adorned her hair with Gajra. Alisha is dancing on her house’s terrace.





Netizens are comparing her dance with the video song of Renuka Pawar. They are comparing the dancers used in the song with that of Alisha. A subscriber of Dance with Alisha wrote, “Awesome, mind-blowing & speechless dance as much that I too want to have dance steps like u in me keep it up.” Another wrote, “Maybe it’s the most viewed dance cover ever. Just imagine the popularity of the song and Alisha’s dance.”

A subscriber shared a funny incident in the comment section, saying, “One funny thing about this video. Today is my niece’s 3rd Birthday and she loves to dance to this song.. she watched this video and said: “Mama she dances so well. Please book a class for my dance with her. We all are laughing. Really amazing dance.”

Renuka Pawar’s song 52 Ka Daman is one of the most popular songs of her career. The song propelled Renuka to the heights of popularity in the music industry. Renuka has given various songs like Chatak Matak, Kabootar, and Bhaga Aala, Duja Biyah, and Dekh Le Mera Tora.

