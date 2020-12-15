YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani to Participate in Bigg Boss 14?

Social media sensation Ashish Chanchlani might enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant. Ashish took to Twitter to announce his participation in the reality show.

Ashish tweeted, "Biig bosss i am coming baby.... (sic)." He further wrote, “Milte hai jan mein guys see ya :* (sic).” Going by the Youtuber’s tweet, he might enter the Bigg Boss house next month in January. However, it is not confirmed if the tweet is genuine or just a prank.

Milte hai jan mein guys see ya :* — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) December 15, 2020

According to a report in Filmibeat, Ashish was approached to be a part of Bigg Boss earlier as well. However, he had denied the offer and said, "Endemol was interested but I told them I'm not available. I feel the house rules will be difficult to adhere to." Added, "I'm a bit of a bossy person and I also tend to get home sick. More than popularity, peace and space is important."

Earlier, it was reported that popular Youtuber Carry Minati is participating in Bigg Boss 14. However, the youtuber soon refuted the rumours of him being a contestant on the show. He had taken to Twitter and written, "I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don't believe in everything you read."

I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don't believe in everything you read. 😐 — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Youtube sensation Dhinchak Pooja has been a contestant in Bigg Boss 11.