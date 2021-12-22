YouTuber Bhuvan Bam to Appear on Hit Marathi Comedy Show Mahastratchi Hasya Yatra

Bhuvan Bam, the third biggest YouTuber in India, will reportedly feature on one of the episodes of the hit comedy show, Mahastratchi Hasya Yatra, to promote his upcoming web series titled Dhindora. A few photos from the shoot have also gone viral on the internet.

In these pictures, the host of the show, Prajakta Mali, is seen with actor Anup Soni, famous for hosting the crime-based reality show Crime Patrol. In the same episode, Bhuvan Bam is also believed to have performed with comedians Namrata, Prasad and Visakha. The episode will be aired this Thursday.

Mahastratchi Hasya Yatra is one of the top-rated comedy shows on Marathi television. The show, on-air since 2018, has been entertaining people for a very long time. Apart from common people, several celebrities are also fans of the show. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and singer Lata Mangeshkar have also praised Maharashtracha Hasya Yatra for the high-quality comedy that it produces for viewers.

The nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, a known fan of Maharashtracha Hasya Yatra, recently said in an interview that she loves the skits performed by all the actors. She had even sent special gifts for comedians Sameer Chowgule and Visakha Subhedar.

Not just that, she had also sent hand-written congratulatory messages on the gifts for the recipients. Actors Sameer Chowgule and Visakha Subhedar posted the pictures of those gifts on social media along with the messages Lata Mangeshkar scribbled for the two comics.

