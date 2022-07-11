YouTuber Challenges Sri Reddy to Ask For Phone Numbers of People on Road; She Does it

Telugu film and TV actress Sri Reddy is well known for her fight against sexual harassment in Tollywood. Recently, she interacted with a YouTube channel on a night journey titled: One Day Night Dating. Talking in her style, she said she would pull him in for a kiss, turn off the lights in the car, and have spicy conversations.

Finally, the anchor throws a challenge to Sri Reddy and asks her to stop the vehicle on the road at night and get the phone number of the people there. Reddy says yes to this challenge. She immediately gets out of the car.

She starts asking passersby for their phone numbers. Sri Reddy stopped bikers on the road at night and asked for their contact. And some people also recognised her.

On the work front, the actress began her acting career with the movie Nenu Nanna Abaddam. Directed by Govind Varha. The film also featured Nandu, Divya Nagesh, Krishnudu, Krishana Bhagawan, and Yandamuri Veerendranath.

In 2013, she was the female protagonist in the Telugu-language thriller movie Aravind 2. Directed by Sekhar Suri, the film starred Maadhavi Latha, Kamal Kamraju, Srinivas Avasarala, and Adonica in the lead roles. The movie was inspired by Friday the 13th.

Lastly, she was seen in the mystery thriller movie Climax in 2021. The film was directed by Bhavani Shanker K and produced by P Rajeshwar Reddy under the Kaipas Film Production House banner. The movie casts Rajendra Prasad, Sasha Singh, Sri Reddy, and Pridhvi in the main lead roles.

The movie revolved around Vijay Modi (Rajendra Prasad) an opportunist. He wants to rise in life no matter what the obstacles are. He also acts as an anonymous minister. He then grows into a big industrialist by borrowing thousands of crores from banks. Eventually, Vijay Modi goes into debt before being brutally murdered.

Reddy also has her own YouTube channel. She shares her content over there to stay connected with her fans.

