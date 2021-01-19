YouTuber Contestant's Subscribers Double up After 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' Appearance

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 contestant Priyanka shared with host Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat that she runs a cooking theme YouTube channel. On being asked about it's monetisation, she told Big B that her channel does earn money but not much as it all depends on the ads that are placed by the platform on the videos. She added that in some months, the income from YouTube is decent while during other times, it goes very low. The amount is not fixed.

Priyanka also lays down the criteria for fetching money through YouTube videos. She said that people abroad struggle in the cooking field and that is why she decided to invest her time and energies in it. She added that she is good at it. After watching the intro clip on Priyanka, in which she is seen making scrumptious dishes, Big B says 'muhn mein paani aa gaya'.

Big B also promotes her channel on his show and asks people to watch her videos so that her income from it goes up. Before Priyanka's appearance on KBC 12, her channel 'Foodies Kitchen' had 3.37 k subscribers, which, after the episode aired, have gone up to 6.12 k. The full episode featuring her will continue to air on Tuesday night as well.

Priyanka also shares that her husband too is involved in her YouTube channel as a videographer since he is passionate about the field. She says that she wishes to own her studio if she earns good money from the game show. It will be interesting to see how much money Priyanka takes home from KBC 12.