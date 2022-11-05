YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Talks About Entering Into Audio Space, Says 'Podcasts Have Small But Dedicated Audience' | Exclusive

After becoming a successful name (and face) on YouTube, Dhruv Rathee has entered the audio space. With his podcasts, the popular YouTuber covers a wide range of topics ranging from politics to entertainment, social and economics. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Dhruv Rathee opened up about his podcasts and shared why he decided to venture into the audio space. Dhruv also explained how podcasting is very different from vlogging and has its own pros and cons. The YouTuber also revealed how he was a little hesitant before entering the audio space since there were concerns that it might end up diving his audience. Here’s what Dhruv Rathee has to say:

After being a popular YouTuber, why did you decide to enter the audio space?

I would say it is just a new medium of reaching out to the audience because it has its own advantages and disadvantages but something that people enjoy and, in the end, I should also be present on other mediums.

But why do you say that podcasts have their own advantages and disadvantages?

The obvious disadvantage is that there is no video there. So, visually you can’t do much to engage people. I really love animating and editing style of my videos. This is something that a podcast cannot have. The advantage is that people can listen to it even when they are driving or working in comparison to a video which requires full attention.

Were you concerned before working on podcasts since your face isn’t visible?

It does not concern me. As I said, it is both, an advantage and a disadvantage but it is nothing really concerning. My voice is anyway audible, and people recognise me not just by my face but also by my voice.

Weren’t you hesitant that podcasts might end up diving your audience?

Yes, I had that concern but eventually, I realised that both mediums have a different set of audiences. I even had concerns with regard to sharing my videos on Facebook. I was wondering if my audience will be divided between YouTube and Facebook also, but it was the wrong mindset. Some people like to visit one platform more than the other and therefore it is better to be on all platforms.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



How different is podcasting from vlogging?

I would say it requires less effort to produce because I do not need to be concerned about how I am looking. In a video, I need to think about what I am saying and how am I looking while saying it but, in a podcast, I just need to be concerned about how I am saying it. I can be sitting in my pajamas and recording a podcast too.

We have seen an increasing audience of podcasts in the recent past. Why do you think this is the case?

This was another thing that I was worried about. I was wondering if podcasting has an audience at all (or not). Over time, I have realised that there’s a small but dedicated base of podcast listeners in India.

Unlike your videos, you do not put your opinion in podcasts but rather simply present facts. Is this a conscious decision?

I would say it is just a type of style we have gone for. While making videos also, I try to think of aspects in which I’ll be representing the video. Some videos are more opinionated than others. I could have made podcasts that are more opinionated, but it was just a choice that made.

What kind of response have you been getting from the audience?

People love podcasts. I receive emails and messages but to be honest, I can’t really tell how many people are watching it, or how much are they watching it. Because podcasts do not tell us such analytics, unlike Facebook or YouTube.

Read all the Latest Movies News here