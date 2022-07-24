YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Opened Up About His Arrest, Says He Had No Clue, There Was No Information

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja made headlines recently for getting arrested as his birthday party at Aqua Line’s Sector 51 metro station, in Noida, had caused chaos. Now, Gaurav opened up about his ordeal and said that once someone is arrested by the police, society thinks they have done something really horrible, no matter what the offense is. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “It was extremely traumatic. The party was a surprise kept for me by my wife. So, I had no clue, and there was no information. I was sitting inside the lock-up and there were three-four other people inside the lock-up with me. I kept asking the police to let me make a call, or let me find out what was going on. I was being told to wait since ‘sahab round pe gaye hain’.”

He adds that his parents were the most worried about his arrest as they weren’t able to make contact with him. But he later spoke to his father, informs Gaurav. “You know I am the first in the family to ever get arrested. My grandfather, or my father have never been arrested or even detained by the Police. So I joked, ‘Ki khandan ka nam roshan kar diya maine, arrest hoke,” the YouTuber joked.

He further told the publication that when he was taken to the police station, he was asked by different people why he broke the law. He informs that he was clueless and had no information.

“Police told me the pictures are for the process, and I agreed to comply. But after they took the profile, they took me outside where they clicked photos with me and three officers. That I felt is for their social media platforms, so I felt that these pictures might get misused, because you never know if, someone would use the same photo 10 years down the line, with a different caption to malign someone’s image. So, I requested them to not put them on social media, but within five minutes of telling them this, the photos were on social media,” he added.

However, he says that his learning from the entire incident is to be calm and cool in such situations. Gaurav Taneja was arrested by Noida police on July 9 for celebrating her birthday at a metro station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. His arrest came after thousands of people gathered at the Sector 51 Metro Station, following his wife’s request. He was first detained by the police for violating the prohibitory orders imposed in Noida in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and was later arrested under section 144 of the CrPC, section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC. However, the YouTuber was granted bail the next day.

