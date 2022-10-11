YouTuber GP Muthu Leaves Contestants In Splits With His Rain Dance, Watch Video

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan, is another star-studded affair, which commenced on October 9 on Vijay TV. Twenty contestants have entered the house and YouTuber GP Muthu has managed to grab a fair amount of attention with his hilarious antics.

He again received limelight for his hysterical dance performance while it was raining in the Bigg Boss house. He was supported by TikTok celebrity Dhanalakshmi.

A video of their dance performance was shared on YouTube as well. The clip shows singer Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam singing the popular number Megam Karukuthu, which also encouraged others to join in. The activity became even more fun with Muthu showing some comical moves which left other contestants in splits.

Dhanalakshmi also enjoyed grooving to the song with Muthu and was admired by other housemates. Another highlight of this video was Aaryan singing popular numbers like Nethu Rathiri Yamma, Aasaiya Kaathula Thoothu Vittu etc. Muthu changed his steps according to the requirements of the songs and left the audience bowled over with his performance.

Besides this dance performance, Muthu showcased other amusing antics as well, earning applause from the audience and contestants. In one of the recent teasers, he was teased by actors Robert Master, Janany Kunaseelan and Amudhavanan. Muthu was sleeping but suddenly he was awakened by these three contestants saying that there was a technical glitch in the Bigg Boss house.

Muthu was initially scared and ran out with Robert but realized later that they had played a prank. However, he took it sportingly and left no stone unturned for making his presence loved by everyone.

Besides Bigg Boss Tamil season 6, Muthu also received limelight for his YouTube channel on which he shares interesting insights from his personal life. His popularity can be gauged by the fact that he has amassed a total of 12,80,000 million subscribers.

