1-MIN READ

YouTuber Lilly Singh Comes in Support of Rihanna's Tweet

Rihanna (L), Lilly Singh

Rihanna (L), Lilly Singh

International celebrities like Rihanna and Lilly Singh have talked about the faermers' protests in Delhi on social media.

On Tuesday, international pop star Rihanna reacted to a news piece talking about the restricted supply of internet during the farners' protests in India on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest (sic)." The pop star's tweet has been widely shared by netizens.

Kangana Faces Heavy Social Media Backlash for Countering Rihanna's Support to Agitating Farmers

YouTuber Lilly Singh also tweeted in support of Rihanna as she wrote on social media, "Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED (sic)."

Meanwhile, Pandemonium continued in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday for the withdrawal of the three farm laws following the resumption of the session after one hour's adjournment, leading to another adjournment of the House till 7 p.m.

Little business could be carried out in the House amid the ruckus created by major opposition parties as well as two of BJP's former allies.

(With inputs from IANS)


