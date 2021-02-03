YouTuber Lilly Singh Comes in Support of Rihanna's Tweet

On Tuesday, international pop star Rihanna reacted to a news piece talking about the restricted supply of internet during the farners' protests in India on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest (sic)." The pop star's tweet has been widely shared by netizens.

YouTuber Lilly Singh also tweeted in support of Rihanna as she wrote on social media, "Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED (sic)."

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Pandemonium continued in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday for the withdrawal of the three farm laws following the resumption of the session after one hour's adjournment, leading to another adjournment of the House till 7 p.m.

Little business could be carried out in the House amid the ruckus created by major opposition parties as well as two of BJP's former allies.

(With inputs from IANS)