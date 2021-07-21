YouTuber Puneet Kaur Alleges Raj Kundra Tried to 'Lure' Her for App Hotshots: 'Rot in Jail'

YouTuber Puneet Kaur has alleged that businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra had contacted her through a DM (direct message) on Instagram for a mobile application named “Hotshots". Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai police in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. He was allegedly involved in the streaming of porn videos through the ‘Hotshots’ app, Mumbai police said. ‘Hotshots’ has now been removed from mobile platforms.

Kaur wrote on her Instagram Story, “Brooo do you OGS remember our verified DM video where he reached out to me for hotshots!?!? Im deaaad." (sic) In her next story, Kaur claimed that she first thought it was a spam message. She posted, “I can’t even WTF this man was really luring people -we literally thought it was spam when he sent that DM to me!? Jesus Christ man rot in jail." (sic)

Kundra (45), arrested by the Crime Branch after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, appears to be the key conspirator of the case. An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint.

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” the Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement.

The Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Milind Bharambe, at a press conference on Tuesday also commented on Shilpa Shetty’s alleged involvement in the pornography case. He said that they have not found “any active role" of Shilpa in the case, however, the investigation is still on.

